Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221,184 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.2% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $992,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $438.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total value of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,349,953.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,349,953.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $506.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

