Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,018 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $3,087,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,285,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,473,703.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $506.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $438.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.28 and its 200 day moving average is $423.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.