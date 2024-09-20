Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.91.

NYSE:MAA opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.46. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $167.39.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

