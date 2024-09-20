Milestone Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.9% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,678,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Apple by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 392,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $75,535,000 after buying an additional 40,295 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 421,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.17.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 3.7 %

Apple stock opened at $228.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.62. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

