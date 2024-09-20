MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 0.8 %

MLKN opened at $27.47 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on MillerKnoll

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.