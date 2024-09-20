Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TIGO

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TIGO opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 56,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 38,697 shares during the period.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.