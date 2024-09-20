MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.00. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 21,167 shares changing hands.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.79.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd ( NASDAQ:MNDO Free Report ) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.26% of MIND C.T.I. worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

