Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives $65.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $1,189,971.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,903.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,192,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.