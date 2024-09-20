Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Down 20%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Approximately 1,206,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,296,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.14.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

