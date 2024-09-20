Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 7,513.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

MIRM stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

