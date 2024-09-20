Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.27

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and traded as low as $6.22. Mitie Group shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 3,018 shares.

Mitie Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

