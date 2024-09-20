Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo Acquires 9,247,081 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SMFG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. 1,037,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,102. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $14.53.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,344,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after buying an additional 69,145 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 859,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 588,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 86,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

