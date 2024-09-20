MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Raises Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MJ Gleeson Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.93) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 588.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.99. The stock has a market cap of £350.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,096.55 and a beta of 1.14. MJ Gleeson has a 52-week low of GBX 381 ($5.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 630 ($8.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Insider Activity at MJ Gleeson

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £1,200,000 ($1,585,204.76). 16.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 643 ($8.49) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

