Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) versus Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Critical Comparison

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) and Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Moelis & Company and Highest Performances, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 2 5 0 0 1.71 Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moelis & Company presently has a consensus target price of $58.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.40%. Given Moelis & Company’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than Highest Performances.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highest Performances has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Moelis & Company and Highest Performances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 1.38% 4.38% 1.53% Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moelis & Company and Highest Performances”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company $969.13 million 5.45 -$24.70 million ($0.19) -371.68 Highest Performances $15.78 million 11.43 -$6.01 million N/A N/A

Highest Performances has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moelis & Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Moelis & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Highest Performances on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. It operates in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

