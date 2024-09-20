Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Raised by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $68,050,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,665.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,415 shares of company stock worth $673,387. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

MHK opened at $158.17 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $164.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

