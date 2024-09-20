MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Sells $98,821.56 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $98,821.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,985.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, August 15th, Timmie Hong sold 5,139 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $231,768.90.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $632,864.65.

ML stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 2.70.

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ML. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth about $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ML. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

