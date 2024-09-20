MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Lowered by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,005 shares of company stock worth $8,082,746. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $283.86 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -101.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average is $299.79.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.56.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

