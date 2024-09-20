Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1,425.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 502,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 224,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 71,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,974 shares in the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of MNTK opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $721.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of -0.21. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $43.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

