Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.86. 28,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 650,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Moolec Science Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

Moolec Science Company Profile

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

