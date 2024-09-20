Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 234,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $215.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $217.69.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

