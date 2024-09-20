Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICS. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FICS stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.34.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3357 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.