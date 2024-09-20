Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $373.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

