Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 214 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 736,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 2.1 %

IHG opened at $108.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.93.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.6%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.63%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

