Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

