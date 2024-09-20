Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.