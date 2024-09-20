Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $196,694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 866.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $172.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $118.39 and a 52-week high of $181.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

