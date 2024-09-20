Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,979,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

