Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 904,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,464,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $111,303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA opened at $147.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.38 and its 200 day moving average is $135.22. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

