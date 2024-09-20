Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,904 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,660,000 after purchasing an additional 695,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,849,000 after buying an additional 212,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,954,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,894,000 after purchasing an additional 246,062 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after buying an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $87.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

