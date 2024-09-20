Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMXF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $712.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.22.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

