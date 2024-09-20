Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $2,853,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 222,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 155,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after acquiring an additional 382,114 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $80.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,980,938. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

