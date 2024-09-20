Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

