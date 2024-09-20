Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $508,000 in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFTY. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

