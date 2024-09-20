Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $554,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMAY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS FMAY opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $597.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.