Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 384,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 65,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $268.30 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.67 and a 200-day moving average of $270.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

