Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,931,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 648,150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,581,000 after acquiring an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

