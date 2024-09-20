Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,051 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 429,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 53,030 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

