Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Illumina by 292.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America raised Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.05.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $134.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $148.19. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.