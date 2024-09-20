Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Shares Up 2.4%

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.26. 4,711 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

