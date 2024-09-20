Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,168 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in AON by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AON by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

AON stock opened at $346.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $353.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.77 and its 200 day moving average is $311.20.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

