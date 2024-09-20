Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $158.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.