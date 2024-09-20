Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $15,945,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

VLO opened at $138.67 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.13. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.