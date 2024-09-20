Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.08 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of 1,042.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 315.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

