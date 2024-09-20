Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everest Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.09.

NYSE EG opened at $388.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.21 earnings per share. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

