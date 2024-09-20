Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $71,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 1.0 %

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $184.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.52 and a 200-day moving average of $179.21. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.95 and a 1 year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 63.73% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

