Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,498 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Miller Industries worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 1,404.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MLR opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $371.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLR

About Miller Industries

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.