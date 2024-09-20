Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Banner worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 35,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Banner by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $61.29 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.66 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

