Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $32,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $287.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $301.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

