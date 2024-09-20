Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 721 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TopBuild worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 274.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in TopBuild by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $419.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.80 and its 200 day moving average is $407.07. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $217.08 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

