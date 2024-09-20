Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $28.06 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

